Woman charged in boyfriend's shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman has been charged in the shooting death of her boyfriend.
29-year-old Franchesca Gray is charged with second-degree murder.
Memphis police said she killed her boyfriend early Tuesday morning after an argument at the Robinhood Park Apartments near Getwell Road.
Gray was taken into custody Tuesday morning.
We are working to find out the name of the victim.
