Woman critical after hit-and-run in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MPD is investigating after a hit-and-run incident in Midtown.
It happened Wednesday evening around 6:23 p.m. at Union Avenue and Avalon.
Police said a woman was struck by a car, and the driver fled the scene just moments later.
The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
If you have any information, you are urged to call 901-528-CASH.
