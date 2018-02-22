  • Woman critical after hit-and-run in Midtown

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MPD is investigating after a hit-and-run incident in Midtown. 

    It happened Wednesday evening around 6:23 p.m. at Union Avenue and Avalon. 

    Police said a woman was struck by a car, and the driver fled the scene just moments later. 

    The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. 

    If you have any information, you are urged to call 901-528-CASH.

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories