  • Woman critically injured after being by car in Midtown

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MPD is investigating after a woman was struck by a car in Midtown. 

    It happened Wednesday evening around 6:23 p.m. at Union Avenue and Avalon. 

    Police said a woman was struck by a car. The drive did stay on the scene. 

    The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. 

     

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories