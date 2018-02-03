  • Woman critically injured in North Memphis shooting

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a North Memphis shooting.

    The incident happened Friday night around 8:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Capital Avenue. 

    A woman was shot in the area of Chicago and Breedlove and later rushed to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition.

    No suspect information is known at this time. 

