Woman critically injured in North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a North Memphis shooting.
The incident happened Friday night around 8:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Capital Avenue.
A woman was shot in the area of Chicago and Breedlove and later rushed to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition.
No suspect information is known at this time.
Trending stories:
- TN woman escapes after being kidnapped and beaten by boyfriend
- Man arrested for taking Arkansas teen across state lines
- Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, predicts 6 more weeks of winter
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}