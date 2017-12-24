  • Woman dies after deadly accident in Raleigh

    Memphis police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly accident.

    It happened Saturday night at Yale and Glenshaw in Raleigh around 11:52 p.m. Investigators told FOX13 65-year-old Patricia Childers was taken to Regional One in critical condition where she later died.

    The driver responsible for the accident ran away from the scene on foot and left a 2009 white Mitsubishi Galant.

    So far, no arrests have been made.

    If you know any information, call police.

