  • Woman found dead in Memphis warehouse

    Updated:

    Memphis police are investigating after they found a woman's body in a warehouse near the airport. 

    Police were called to a vacant warehouse on Fontaine Road near E. Brooks Road around 10:10 a.m. A complainant told police an unresponsive female was found in the building.

    Trending Now:

    The woman was pronounced dead. Her cause of death is unknown, and an investigation is underway.

    FOX13 will have the latest on this investigation on FOX13 News at 5 and 6. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories