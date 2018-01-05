Woman found dead in Memphis warehouse

Memphis police are investigating after they found a woman's body in a warehouse near the airport.
Police were called to a vacant warehouse on Fontaine Road near E. Brooks Road around 10:10 a.m. A complainant told police an unresponsive female was found in the building.
Trending Now:
- SCSO: Man found shot and killed on porch near elementary school, victim identified
- Mid-South father sentenced to 25 years after 3-month-old suffered fractured skull
- Three local Kroger stores to close for good
- University of Memphis residents on alert after multiple burglaries
The woman was pronounced dead. Her cause of death is unknown, and an investigation is underway.
FOX13 will have the latest on this investigation on FOX13 News at 5 and 6.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}