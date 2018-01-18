0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating the death of a woman who was found on Main Street in front of Memphis City Hall.

MPD has identified the woman as Shelley Thompson.

Officers said Thompson walked away from her care home on Lucy Ave. in South Memphis Tuesday afternoon. The care home was more than three miles away from where she was found dead.

Her cause of death is still pending, but police said weather may have been a factor.

A missing person's report was issued for Thompson Tuesday evening.

The identity of the victim found yesterday has been verified as 44-yr-old Sheley Thompson. Thompson was reported as a Missing Person the previous afternoon after she walked off from a care home at 97 Lucy. The cause of death is still pending. https://t.co/5wMHaGFxOZ — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 18, 2018

Investigators said Thompson was on medication for a medical condition at the time she went missing.

Memphis Police are reminding people to not stay out in this cold weather for prolonged periods of time. Although it is not official, investigators believe Thompson's death was caused by the extremely cold temperatures.

Thomas Anderson, who volunteers at a local downtown, told us there was a downtown church near City Hall where people were able to get out of the cold.

"As a matter of fact they were not turning anyone down so I don't know why she was out here in the cold,” Anderson said.

@ 8:24am, offcs responded to a DOA @ Main & Adams. 1 female was located & pronounced deceased. No signs of foul play were indicated. This death is possibly weather related. During this extremely cold weather, do not risk staying outside for long periods of time & seek shelter. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 17, 2018

“She had a home. She left that home last night in a fit and unfortunately she died over night. She was not homeless at all,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said.

