Woman found dead outside Memphis City Hall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was found dead outside Memphis City Hall, and an investigation is underway.
Memphis police are on the scene, which is near Main and Adams. Crime scene tape was put up, but that appears to be a precaution to simply establish a perimeter.
Police said no foul play was indicated, and the woman's death may have been weather related.
@ 8:24am, offcs responded to a DOA @ Main & Adams. 1 female was located & pronounced deceased. No signs of foul play were indicated. This death is possibly weather related. During this extremely cold weather, do not risk staying outside for long periods of time & seek shelter.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 17, 2018
