Woman found dead outside Memphis City Hall

    By: Jeremy Pierre

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was found dead outside Memphis City Hall, and an investigation is underway.

    Memphis police are on the scene, which is near Main and Adams. Crime scene tape was put up, but that appears to be a precaution to simply establish a perimeter.

    Police said no foul play was indicated, and the woman's death may have been weather related.

