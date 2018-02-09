Woman found guilty of murdering man and pregnant girlfriend sentenced to 30 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman found guilty of murdering man and pregnant girlfriend has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Shelby Issac, 20, was arrested and charged with triple murder in February of 2016.
E.J. Tate and his pregnant girlfriend, Edwina Thomas, were killed in January 2016. Thomas was six to eight weeks pregnant at the time of the shooting.
RELATED: Arrest made in triple murder at Sycamore Lake Apartments
Issac fainted in court when she was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder.
Victoria Seay, 18, was previously arrested in connection with the shooting. Seay has been charged with being an accessory to murder.
