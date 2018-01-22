  • Woman gets purse stolen on her own driveway in Collierville, police say

    COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Collierville Police are looking for a man who robbed a lady Sunday evening in her own driveway. 

    According to CPD, they received a call around 5:52 p.m. that an African-American man, 5'7", who was wearing a black hoodie with white pants and shoes approached a lady in her own driveway located on South Mayfield Road. 

    Police told FOX13, the man pulled out a pistol and took the woman's purse. He left on foot running down Durwood Cove. 

    Collierville Police told FOX13 they have the area blocked off checking for the suspect. 

    If you see the suspect, please call 911 or (901) 853-3207.

