Woman killed in crash at I-240 and Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman died after crashing on I-240 Sunday morning.
Memphis police said the crash happened on northbound I-240 near Poplar at 10:51 a.m.
At approximately 10:51 a.m. officers received a crash at I-240 and Poplar in the northbound lanes. A 2013 Dodge Avenger hit the median wall and came to rest in the 3rd lane of traffic. The female driver was xported critical to Baptist, but later died from her injuries.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 21, 2018
A 2013 Dodge Avenger hit the median wall and came to rest in the third lane of traffic, according to MPD.
The driver was transported to a nearby hospital, where she later died from her injuries.
