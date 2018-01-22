  • Woman killed in crash at I-240 and Poplar

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman died after crashing on I-240 Sunday morning.

    Memphis police said the crash happened on northbound I-240 near Poplar at 10:51 a.m.

    A 2013 Dodge Avenger hit the median wall and came to rest in the third lane of traffic, according to MPD.

    The driver was transported to a nearby hospital, where she later died from her injuries. 

