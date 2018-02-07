0 Woman severely injured after defective airbag explodes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The warm and humid climate of Memphis makes the city a hotbed for injuries to drivers who have defective Takata airbags. 4 months ago, one of those airbags went off in an accident leaving a local woman scarred for life. FOX13 has learned there are no fixes for this issue. No fixes whatsoever.

Yet thousands of cars with these troubled airbags are still on the road. FOX13's Marius Payton even has one.

That's why he considers himself lucky that a simple fender bender hasn't led to the airbag going off.

FOX13 met a Memphis woman that wasn't as lucky.

"I never knew an airbag could do that type of damage, especially to my face," said Christina Etheridge, whose car collided with an 18-wheeler.

It was a tough lesson for Etheridge, whose accident happened 4 months ago. The damage to her face is tremendous.

"It's something I think about every single day. I go to sleep thinking about it. I wake up thinking about it because that has changed my life," she said.

Before the accident, Etheridge ran her own company, specializing in making women look and feel beautiful.

"It's based around beauty. It's based around you know and I feel like this. You know I don't want to be seen, and it hurts because that's what I based my business off,” sried Etheridge.

"The injuries that these airbags cause are shrapnel. They're like an explosive," said Kent Emison.

Emison is an attorney based out of Kansas City that is going head-to-head against Takata. He's representing clients all over the country who have been severely injured by these airbags.

"Takata knew that they were defective, and they withheld that information from the public for years." explained Emison.

Emison is currently at a conference in Hawaii talking about Takata airbags, and he has a warning for people driving with them here in Memphis.

"Unfortunately they're in Memphis. You're right in the heart of the danger zone because it's more dangerous the warmer climate and the moister the climate the more dangerous it is," he said.

A warning that's too late for Etheridge whose life must continue, one tough day at a time.

"It's just painful. I deal with it every day. I don't want to see this happen to no one else," said Etheridge.

Emison said there is hope for victims like Etheridge. He is advocating The Statute of Repose. That's a statute that cuts off certain legal rights if they are not acted on by a specified deadline. In this case, it's 10 years.

He's hoping that statute will be eliminated for these victims to allow them to be compensated.

