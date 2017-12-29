Woman sexually assaulted after being robbed at gunpoint by two teens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for two suspects after a Memphis woman was robbed and sexually assaulted.
The incident happened December 3rd around 3:50 p.m. when the woman arrived at an ATM drive-thru in the 1200 block of East Shelby Drive. Moments later, two strangers entered her car.
The suspects pointed a firearm and pointed it at the woman, according to MPD. The men then demanded the victim to withdraw cash from the ATM.
The woman was then forced to drive to a nearby intersection where one of the suspects fled the scene on foot. The second suspect stayed in the car and sexually assaulted the victim.
The first suspect is described as an African-American man, approximately 18 years old, dark complexion, tall, medium build, low haircut, wearing a blue bandana over his face, a black hoodie, and black pants.
The second suspect is described as an African-American man, approximately 16-18 years old, 5'5", wearing a purple bandana.
Both men are at large, and police need help finding them.
If you have any information, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
