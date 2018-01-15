Woman shot and killed at Mississippi Walmart

STARKVILLE, Miss. - A woman died after being shot at a Walmart in Mississippi.
The shooting happened at the Walmart in Starkville around 9:30 on Saturday morning.
Officers said a woman was injured and transported to the hospital. She later died from her injuries.
A man was confronted on the scene. After a brief struggle, he was detained by police.
The Starkville Police Department has charged 41-year old William Thomas “Tommy” Chisholm with capital murder.
Investigators believe this was a domestic situation. According to witnesses, the two were in an "on again off again" dating relationship.
At the time of the killing, Chisholm was out on felony bond for an incident related to the victim, according to Starkville police.
This is an ongoing investigation.
