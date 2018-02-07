Woman shot in Raleigh, another victim in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Raleigh.
The incident happened in the 4200 block of Troost Tuesday around 8:15 p.m.
Police said two victims were located. A female victim was later pronounced dead while a male victim was transported to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition.
No suspect information was given.
This was second double shooting Memphis police started investigating Tuesday night. Two more people were shot in Whitehaven hours earlier.
The shooting happened in the 1700 block of East Holmes Road Tuesday around 5:22 p.m.
Police said two victims were located in the 1600 block of Kilarney Avenue. One victim was pronounced dead while the other was listed in non-critical condition.
No suspect information was given for this shooting either.
If you have any information that could help police, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
