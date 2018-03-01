0 Woman trying to get 15 dogs back after Animal Services claims she was hoarding

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is fighting to get 15 of her dogs back after Memphis Animal Services took them and claimed the woman was hoarding.

A judge has already ruled on part of this case.

The woman now has some of her dogs back, but she’s fighting for others, and fighting against allegations that her dogs were mistreated.

Georgette Brooks lives with four dogs right now. Two weeks ago, it was nearly 20.

“It was February 13, and the Memphis Animal Shelter came to my home with no warrant, no nothing. Let themselves into my home and took my 19 dogs,” said Georgette Brooks.

“A lot of people are going to hear that and say, 'Why did you have 19 dogs?'” asked FOX13’s Zach Crenshaw.

“I have a dog rescue,” she said. “The dogs that I pulled off the streets were sick. They were extremely skinny.”

Memphis Animal Services took 15 of the dogs, citing 95 environmental violations including ‘failure to obtain a dog license, have animals spayed and neutered and maintenance requirements.'

“I am not a hoarder,” said Brooks. “My home may not have been perfect because I was in the hospital, but certainly not what they are saying.”

According to MAS, Judge Potter has already ruled that their actions were appropriate, but Brooks is still fighting for the other 15 dogs.

“I mean, this has been a nightmare,” said Brooks. “I want all my babies back. They deserve to come back here and finish their healing.”

Brooks said it is unclear if her dogs will be adopted out, euthanized or given back to her.

MAS sent FOX13 the following statement:

"The circumstances under which Memphis Animal Services removed dogs from Georgette Brooks’ property were addressed in Judge Potter’s court, and following the evidentiary hearing he determined our actions were appropriate. Judge Potter ruled that she could reclaim four of the dogs, which she has now done. The plan for the remaining 15 dogs has not yet been determined, but we are working with Ms. Brooks to achieve the best possible outcome for the dogs.”

