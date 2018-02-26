Woman wakes up to 55-year-old hovering over her, inappropriately touching her, police say

A Memphis woman woke up from a dream into a nightmare.
According to police, the 18-year-old woman was sleeping on February 25 when David St.Clair stood over her.
St.Clair then started touching the victim's butt, police said. The victim originally thought it was her boyfriend, but when she woke up Clair was staring at her.
She tried to push St.Clair off of her, and he eventually walked away. The teen woke up her boyfriend and called police. MPD said the suspect was arrested without any incident.
David St.Clair is charged with sexual battery.
