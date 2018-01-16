TATE COUNTY, Miss. - An 18-wheeler wreck is causing massive delays in Mississippi.
According to MHP Batesville on Twitter, an 18-wheeler spun out on I-55 near the 265 mile marker around 6:16 a.m. The entire right side of the road is blocked off heading northbound.
One lane has opened up northbound, but delays are still expected.
North bound I-55 265 mile marker. Please use caution SLOW DOWN and BUCKLE UP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/O8rJzUZ6yo— MHP Batesville (@MHPTroopE) January 16, 2018
According to MDOT traffic, the wreck could take up to 4 hours and 30 minutes to be cleared.
FOX13's Patrick Pete is heading to the crash and will have a LIVE report on Good Morning Memphis.
