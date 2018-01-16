  • Wreck on I-55 causing major delays in Mississippi

    TATE COUNTY, Miss. - An 18-wheeler wreck is causing massive delays in Mississippi.

    According to MHP Batesville on Twitter, an 18-wheeler spun out on I-55 near the 265 mile marker around 6:16 a.m. The entire right side of the road is blocked off heading northbound. 

    One lane has opened up northbound, but delays are still expected.

    According to MDOT traffic, the wreck could take up to 4 hours and 30 minutes to be cleared. 

