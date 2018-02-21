0 Young Dolph's crew arrested during gun bust, rapper dodges a bullet

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Memphis rapper Young Dolph is making headlines again, but this time it's because of the members in his crew.

According to TMZ, the rapper was the only person in his crew to not get arrested during a gun bust in Hollywood. Three men who were in a car with the rapper were taken into custody after a Sunday traffic stop.

They were all arrested for possession of a firearm. Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thornton, Jr., was not armed with a weapon, so he was let go during the stop.

TMZ reports the traffic stop was not too far from where Dolph was shot in September 2017.

Considering Young Dolph and his entourage have been showered with gunfire before, this could be the reason why the crew was strapped, according to TMZ.

The violence between Young Dolph and and an artist signed to Yo Gotti’s record label, Blac Youngsta, runs deep. Back in February of 2016, a van carrying Young Dolph's entourage was shot multiple times in front of a Downtown Charlotte hotel in North Carolina.

In February of 2017, another van carrying Young Dolph's entourage was shot at more than 100 times in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In May of 2017, Blac Youngsta and two other men were arrested for the February shooting.

