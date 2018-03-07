Youth pastor accused of dozens of sex crimes involving minors

TIPTON CO., Tenn. - A former Tipton County youth pastor has been arrested in connection to sexual abuse of multiple minors.
Ronnie Gorton was arrested Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tipton County Sheriff's Office.
FOX13's camera's were rolling as Gorton was walked into the Tipton County Jail.
Gorton was a youth pastor at the Awakening Church. Sources told FOX13 that is where Gorton made contact with several of his victims.
One of Gorton's alleged victims was under 13 years old.
Gorton was indicted by a grand jury on 47 counts. They are Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (2 counts), Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor (2 counts), Furnishing Alcohol to Minors (2 counts), Child Protection Act (2 counts), Aggravated Sexual Battery (5 Counts), Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure (17 Counts), Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure (16 Counts), Rape
The investigation began after one victim came forward to Atoka police in January and said he was sexually assaulted multiple times by Gorton. After that report, a friend called police and said Gorton was suicidal and preparing to kill himself.
Police were able to stop Gorton in a car, and took him into custody.
He was later released and officially arrested today.
