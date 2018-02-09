Zero turn lawn mowers recalled for fire hazard

Multiple zero turn lawn mowers are being recalled due to a fire hazard.
According to the recall, the fuel line was put together wrong and could leak fuel.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety commission said: "This recall involves HusqvarnaÂ® and Poulan ProÂ® brand residential zero turn riding mowers with a Briggs & Stratton twin cylinder engine. They were sold in orange/black and yellow/black colors. On the Husqvarna models, â€œHusqvarnaâ€ is printed on the side of the mowers. On the Poulan Pro models, â€œPoulan Proâ€ is printed on the front of the mower. The model number and serial number are printed on the left-hand rail frame in front of the left rear drive wheel. The following models are included in the recall."
Below is a model number, model name and serial number range.
Husqvarna
- 967638401
- Z242F
- 070117C001001 through 110717C999999
Husqvarna
- 967271501
- Z246
Husqvarna
- 967271401
- Z246
Husqvarna
- 967323901
- Z246i
Husqvarna
- 967262401
- Z248F
Husqvarna
- 967324101
- Z254
Husqvarna
- 967680901
- Z254F
Poulan Pro
- 967331001
- P54ZX
If you own the lawn mower you should immediately contact Husqvarna for information on what to do next.
