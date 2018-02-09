  • Zero turn lawn mowers recalled for fire hazard

    Multiple zero turn lawn mowers are being recalled due to a fire hazard. 

    According to the recall, the fuel line was put together wrong and could leak fuel. 

    The U.S. Consumer Product Safety commission said: "This recall involves HusqvarnaÂ® and Poulan ProÂ® brand residential zero turn riding mowers with a Briggs & Stratton twin cylinder engine. They were sold in orange/black and yellow/black colors. On the Husqvarna models, â€œHusqvarnaâ€ is printed on the side of the mowers. On the Poulan Pro models, â€œPoulan Proâ€ is printed on the front of the mower. The model number and serial number are printed on the left-hand rail frame in front of the left rear drive wheel. The following models are included in the recall."

    Below is a model number, model name and serial number range. 

    Husqvarna

    • 967638401
    • Z242F
    • 070117C001001 through 110717C999999

    Husqvarna

    • 967271501
    • Z246

    Husqvarna

    • 967271401
    • Z246

    Husqvarna

    • 967323901
    • Z246i

    Husqvarna

    • 967262401
    • Z248F

    Husqvarna

    • 967324101
    • Z254

    Husqvarna

    • 967680901
    • Z254F

    Poulan Pro

    • 967331001
    • P54ZX
       

    If you own the lawn mower you should immediately contact Husqvarna for information on what to do next. 

