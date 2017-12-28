Liberty Bowl Parking/Shuttle info

University of Memphis and Iowa State fans will pack the Auto Zone Liberty Bowl on Saturday Dec. 30.
While the teams are preparing for the big game, the city of Memphis is urging everyone who is attending to arrive as early as possible.
Stadium parking lots will open on game day at 6 a.m. Tickets will be $20, cash only.
"Enter on-site general parking at Access 10 on East Parkway at Young Avenue and Access 11 on Southern Avenue and Early Maxwell. All other parking lots have been sold out, including Tiger lane and parking for buses and RV's," Memphis said.
There will also be a hotel shuttle service to and from the game. They will provide round trip from certain downtown hotels for $15. Check where you are staying to see if this service is being offered.
Blues City Transportation will offer park-and-ride service to and from the University of Memphis campus. The lot opens at 7 a.m. with shuttle service starting at 7:30 a.m. RVs and buses are welcome to park and take advantage of the park and ride service. The round trip ticket is $15 per vehicle. Each rider in a vehicle will be issued a shuttle ticket upon entry. The shuttle will drop off and pick up at the Coca-Cola plant at 499 S. Hollywood.
