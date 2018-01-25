0 Slain two-year-old's mother still hoping for justice in daughter''s case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - You likely know the name Laylah Washington by now. You likely first met her when she was in the hospital fighting for her life.

Laylah's Mom, Leslie, remembers the two-year-old differently .

“I tried to make her a little diva, but Laylah has more of a tom-boy side.”

Leslie has tributes to her daughter all over her home.

“I like to see her pictures, but like now I can't look at her pictures. I can't talk about her as much as I used to,” said Washington. “It reminds me of her, and I may start crying.”

June 11, 2017. It was Sunday night. Laylah and her mom were waiting in a parking lot to pick up her big brothers from work when an altercation took place.

“It was maybe five or ten seconds. They almost ran head-on into me. I screamed, 'Damn, don't hit my car!'"

The four young men drove away. Leslie thought it was over.

“I heard the 'Pop. Pop. Pop!' But it never dawned on me that they were shooting at us until the glass actually burst,” she said. “My son that was in the backseat, was like, ‘Mom, Laylah is shot!’”

Leslie drove straight to the nearby fire station.

“I laid her down. I guess on the concrete, and they just told me to lay down beside her and try to talk to her,” said Washington. “She wasn't unconscious or anything because she was still whining and I was talking to her the whole time.”

Laylah died two days later. The scene still haunts her big brothers.

“My youngest son always has dreams, like nightmares about Laylah. He said that that day constantly comes in his head.”

In the seven months since, not a single person has been arrested even though the community has raised a more than $20,000 reward.

“I refuse to believe that no one knows what happened to Laylah.”

Memphis police said detectives have interviewed more than 50 persons of interest.

“Laylah's birthday is coming up next month, and I thought maybe I would have justice during the holidays, for Christmas, and I guess I'm just pushing forward towards her birthday.”

Laylah would be turning three this Valentine's Day.

Maybe she would've gotten another baby doll, maybe another matching outfit with Mom.

Instead she will get flowers on her gravestone.

On Thursday, the Memphis Police Department plans to hold a press conference to talk about the reward and clues in the case.

No arrests are going to be announced.

But detectives are hoping someone with information will call CrimeStoppers and lead them to the killers.

