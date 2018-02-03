Tracking cloudy and chilly conditions across the Mid-South...
If you're heading to the Polar Plunge....Bundle Up..— Patrick Pete FOX13 (@patpetefox13) February 3, 2018
And if you're participating...
-Bring towels and blankets
-Old shoes/aquatic shoes
-Dry clothes
I'm tracking rain for the weekend...I'll have the updated timeline tonight at 5!#memwx #fox13memphis pic.twitter.com/bS1XHWguEr
You’ll need the jackets when you step out the door.
And if you’re participating in the polar plunge—bring two blankets…. Because it’s going to be VERY cold when you get out of the water!!!!
If you’re heading out for dinner…have the jacket and umbrella on standby…
LOOKING AHEAD
The unsettled weather pattern continues as we head into next week as temperatures continue to fluctuate between the lower 40s and mid-50s..
Rain moves in overnight and clears by Sunday morning…. Next chance of rain enters the forecast on Tuesday ahead of another cold front… A few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.
Temperatures warming into the 50s by Thursday.
