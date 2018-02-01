Cloudy with Scattered Showers Forecasted for Mid South

You might want to grab that umbrella before you walk out the door.
Scattered showers are expected—mainly along and south of I-40—after lunch time.
Good news though, there is no severe threat with this storm.
Temperatures are in the 40s/50s.
Today’s high: 54°
Temperatures will be dropping into the low 40s by the time you get off work thanks to a cold front.
Average temp: 51°
Winds: 10/15 mph
Rain chance: 40/50%
TONIGHT:
Temperatures will drop down to 26°.
Wind chill: 15°
Winds: 10/15 mph
Rain chance: 0%
EXTENDED:
Temperatures will be in the 40s/50s this weekend.
Rain chances rise again for early Sunday.No threat severe.Next round of rain expected next Tuesday.
