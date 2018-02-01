  • Cloudy with Scattered Showers Forecasted for Mid South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:

    You might want to grab that umbrella before you walk out the door. 
    Scattered showers are expected—mainly along and south of I-40—after lunch time.

    Good news though, there is no severe threat with this storm. 

    Temperatures are in the 40s/50s.

    Today’s high: 54°

    Temperatures will be dropping into the low 40s by the time you get off work thanks to a cold front. 
    Average temp: 51° 
    Winds: 10/15 mph
    Rain chance: 40/50%

    Trending stories:

    TONIGHT: 

    Temperatures will drop down to 26°.

    Wind chill: 15°

    Winds: 10/15 mph

    Rain chance: 0%

    EXTENDED:

    Temperatures will be in the 40s/50s this weekend.

    Rain chances rise again for early Sunday.No threat severe.Next round of rain expected next Tuesday.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: