Cold and damp start-- you'll need a heavy coat if you're stepping out

Good Morning,
A cold and damp start to your Sunday you’ll need a heavy coat if you’re stepping out…
A few of our northern counties could see a rain transitioning to freezing rain/sleet later this evening – no major accumulation expected.
Overnight lows dip into the lower 30s with wind chills in the 20s for your Monday morning commute..
Good news – drier conditions in store for the start of your work week…
EXTENDED FORECAST
The warming trend begins on Tuesday as temperatures reach the upper 50s. By mid-week we are tracking increasing rain chances and temperatures.
Another cold front moves into the area by Friday, keeping rain chances in the forecast and dropping temperatures to near normal.
