0 Cold rain and brief winter mix headed to the Mid-South this weekend

Rain will begin to fall this evening across the FOX13 viewing area - this will likely impact your Friday night plans, so plan on umbrellas and raincoats if you have to run around outdoors.

Most of the scattered showers will be moving through on Saturday - some lingering into Sunday. The major difference will be colder temps Sunday (as a cold front pushes through).

SO COULD THERE BE ICE OR SNOW?

Yes - but not expecting a lot at this time.

Mid-day Sunday (as seen in graphic #1), cold rain could see a little pop of freezing air that would change some of it over to ice and/or snow.

This should occur primarily north of Memphis and doesn't look extremely impressive as of now, but we'll have to watch and pay attention to localized areas that could see some minor accumulation.

Sunday night (as seen in Graphic #2) we see another push of freezing air attempting to change some of the rain to brief ice/snow.

Neither of these events looks like a game changer at this point - but it IS Memphis weather. Sometimes she's gonna do what she wants to do.

