Good Morning,
Cooler temperatures are filtering into the Mid-South, temps currently in the upper 40s.
If you’re heading out today -- I’d grab a sweater or light jacket..
Temperatures drop to 40° tonight, so it will be a chilly commute for the start of the work week.
Dry and comfortable conditions as we head into the week, but we are tracking another cold front bringing the potential for severe weather to the area Wednesday into Thursday.
Improving conditions for the weekend.
