Dangerously cold temperatures settle into the Mid-South, ice remains on roads

WIND CHILL ADVISORY (WIND CHILLS AT/BELOW 0° FOR COUNTIES NORTH OF I-40) UNTIL NOON WEDNESDAY.
CLOSURES: Schools and businesses close due to inclement weather
TODAY'S OUTLOOK:
We're tracking mostly clear skies and dangerously cold temperatures across the Mid -South.
We are FRIGID -- just above single digits in most places with wind chills at or below 0°.
This afternoon, temperatures will get to 25° with a wind chill of 18°.
Winds will be blowing at 5/10 MPH.
HOW ARE THE ROADS?
Ice is still plaguing streets all over the Mid-South. For the most part, interstates and highways around the Mid-South are fairly clear. Other roadways are hit or miss -- with a lot of trouble being seen on residential roads.
Knowing this, be prepared to stay indoors if you have the ability to do so. There's a possibility we'll be inconvenienced by the ice for at least another day.
WHAT TO EXPECT TONIGHT:
Skies will be mostly clear and it will be bitterly cold. Temperatures will drop down to 15° with a wind chill 6°.
We'll still have light winds blowing.
LOOKING AHEAD:
We will get above freezing Thursday -- reaching 38°.
Weekend temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, but the threat of rain returns to the forecast. The next rain event will arrive late Sunday into early Monday morning.
