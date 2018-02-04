If you're heading to a Super Bowl party- you'll need a jacket

Scattered showers are currently moving through the Mid-South…
Showers will be exiting by 8am.
Grab the coat before you walk out the door in the morning….
It’s going to feel pretty good in the afternoon…but if you’re heading to a Super Bowl Party- you’ll need the jackets when the game is over..
The unsettled weather pattern continues as we head into next week as temperatures continue to fluctuate between the lower 40s and mid-50s..
Next chance of rain enters the forecast early Tuesday morning ahead of another cold front… A few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.
High pressure filters in behind the front bringing plenty of sunshine…Temperatures warming into the 50s by Thursday.
Another front moves in by the weekend, bringing rain chances and cooler temps back into the forecast
