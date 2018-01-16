Memphis snow: Live updates, school closings, road conditions and more

0

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT MONDAY NIGHT UNTIL NOON TUESDAY. This includes the following TN counties: Lauderdale, Haywood, Shelby, Fayette, Hardeman, Tipton. This includes the following AR counties: Crittenden and St. Francis. This also includes Benton County, Mississippi.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EVERYONE ELSE FROM MONDAY NIGHT TO NOON TUESDAY

WIND CHILL ADVISORY (WIND CHILLS AT/BELOW 0° FOR COUNTIES NORTH OF I-40) FROM MONDAY NIGHT TO NOON TUESDAY

TODAY'S OUTLOOK:

Friday brought sleet, ice and snow to the Mid-South. Many spent the weekend “thawing” out, but round 2 of winter weather is now hitting the area.

We're waking up to temperatures in the 20s -- and lower in some cities outside the Memphis Metro. Feels like temps are in single digits.

HERE'S WHAT WE SEE WILL HAPPEN:

Snow began falling late Monday night and has picked up in the early Tuesday morning hours.

The latest models show the snow moving out of the Mid-South by around 8 a.m. -- but not before we see some significant precipitation.

Totals will vary, but some portions of the FOX13 coverage area will see up to 2 inches of snow. In Memphis, we're looking at around around 1.5 inches.

WHAT'S ALL THAT MEAN:

Roads are already seeing significant impact, and it's only going to get worse as more snow falls. That means you need to stay informed. Find your favorite info site (we're happy to be that) - and keep checking in.

We'll also have weather and traffic updates every 10 minutes on Good Morning Memphis.

REGARDLESS of snow amounts - IT. WILL. BE. DANGEROUSLY. COLD today into Wednesday. High Tuesday: 20°/ Windchill 9°. Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday: (get ready) 9°/Windchill -2°. That's serious.

SO WHAT SHOULD YOU DO?

Be prepared to stay indoors and off the roads if you don't have to leave. There is a strong possibility for some of us to be inconvenienced a day or two.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

Temperatures will be bitterly cold in the 20s Tuesday and Wednesday.

We will get above freezing Thursday.

Weekend temperatures will be in the 50s/60s.

Next rain event will arrive as we end the weekend.

