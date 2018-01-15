Memphis snow: When it will hit, what to expect from round 2

WINTER STORM WARNING (SOUTH OF I-40 in SE ARKANSAS and NW MS) IN EFFECT TONIGHT UNTIL NOON TUESDAY
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EVERYONE ELSE FROM TONIGHT TO NOON TUESDAY
WIND CHILL ADVISORY (WIND CHILLS AT/BELOW 0° FOR COUNTIES NORTH OF I-40) FROM TONIGHT TO NOON TUESDAY
TODAY'S OUTLOOK:
Friday brought sleet, ice and snow to the Mid-South. Many spent the weekend “thawing” out, but now we’re preparing for round 2 of winter weather.
Temperatures are FRIGID in the 20s as you wake up, and wind chills are in the teens. We will reach around 41° for a high, but the wind chill will keep the “feels like” temps in the 30s.
WILL IT SNOW?
A cold front will bring another chance of snow into the area Monday evening into Tuesday morning. The good news is we aren’t expecting an event like Friday. Not forecasting an ice event – just snow.
Totals will range from 1-3” across the Mid-South, with the higher amounts found south of I-40 along the Mississippi in AR/MS.
Overnight, temperatures will drop to 19° with feels a feel like temp of 5°.
Here is the latest snowfall forecast for the Mid-South. #tnwx #arwx #mswx #mowx pic.twitter.com/QO2WXMjcI9— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) January 15, 2018
Snow is expected across the Mid-South from later today through Tuesday morning. Here are the latest Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories. #tnwx #mswx #arwx #mowx pic.twitter.com/6bkcmKOx2m— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) January 15, 2018
EXTENDED FORECAST:
Bitterly cold temperatures filter in behind the cold front, with dangerously low wind chills – a potential wind chill advisory may be issued for Tuesday PM- Wednesday AM. Colder temperatures fill the mid-week, with temperatures rebounding into the 50s by the end of the week.
