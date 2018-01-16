Memphis snow: Winter Storm Warning issued for parts of Mid-South

0

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT TONIGHT UNTIL NOON TUESDAY. This includes the following TN counties: Lauderdale, Haywood, Shelby, Fayette, Hardeman, Tipton. This includes the following AR counties: Crittenden and St. Francis. This also includes Benton County, Mississippi.

CLOSURES: Schools and businesses close due to threat of inclement weather

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EVERYONE ELSE FROM TONIGHT TO NOON TUESDAY

WIND CHILL ADVISORY (WIND CHILLS AT/BELOW 0° FOR COUNTIES NORTH OF I-40) FROM TONIGHT TO NOON TUESDAY

TODAY'S OUTLOOK:

Friday brought sleet, ice and snow to the Mid-South. Many spent the weekend “thawing” out, but now we’re preparing for round 2 of winter weather.

Temperatures started FRIGID in the 20s Monday morning, and wind chills were in the teens. We reached around 41° for a high, but the wind chill kept the “feels like” temps in the 30s.

WILL IT SNOW?

New data is showing we have the possibility of snow beginning to fall TONIGHT as well as a chance early tomorrow.

HERE'S WHAT WE SEE WILL HAPPEN:

Moisture begins surging in tonight - and this time we don't have to overcome 65° temps.

We'll max out around 40° today at 3 pm - but will see temps begin to drop beginning at 4 pm.

Crews are across the city spreading salt brine in preparation of tonight's winter weather forecast. They began treating roads at 7 a.m. Please use extra caution when traveling, especially on bridges and overpasses. — City of Memphis (@CityOfMemphis) January 15, 2018

By 8-9pm temps should be around 26°.

A VERY STRONG cold front will begin moving through and will provide additional lift (that's what can initiate rain or snow); moisture begins to mobilize and push through then as well, with some areas lingering into early tomorrow.

Snow is expected across the Mid-South from later today through Tuesday morning. Here are the latest Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories. #tnwx #mswx #arwx #mowx pic.twitter.com/6bkcmKOx2m — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) January 15, 2018

WHAT'S ALL THAT MEAN:

*We should begin to get a good idea later this evening of what to expect tomorrow morning. That's actually good news, as it should help inform school leaders and businesses enough to make a call on their Tuesday plans. We'll be broadcasting that all evening and into tomorrow morning.

*Roads could begin to see significant impact TONIGHT - which means you need to stay informed. Find your favorite info site (we're happy to be that) - and keep checking in.

*REGARDLESS of snow amounts - IT. WILL. BE. DANGEROUSLY. COLD. tomorrow into Wednesday. High Tuesday: 20°/ Windchill 9°. Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday: (get ready) 9°/Windchill -2°. That's serious.

*If this plays out as it currently looks, there's potential for school to be out Tuesday AND Wednesday. Will all depend on which roads see precip and which ones can clear up. That's normally a street-by-street result.*

(side note: i have a perfect example. one of my viewers sent me a photo Friday of her yard, and her neighbors yard. she asked "How did my yard get snow and my neighbors got NOTHING?!" That exact thing happens all over, street to street. It's how "ribbons" and "streaks" or snow and rain deliver snow to some and not all).

SO WHAT SHOULD YOU DO?

You've never heard me say "GO TO THE STORE!"

But - you may want to pick up a few essentials if you have a horde of kids to feed (like I do), or you're running low on things you really need.

That doesn't mean we're all snowed in.

It DOES mean we have a strong possibility for some of us to be inconvenienced another day or two.

We have team coverage all day - our FOX13 Severe Weather Team is studying around the clock and all communicating with each other - and I'll be with you tonight at 9 and 10 with the latest!

EXTENDED FORECAST:

Temperatures will be bitterly cold in the 20s Tuesday and Wednesday.

We will get above freezing Thursday.

Weekend temperatures will be in the 50s/60s.

Next rain event will arrive as we end the weekend.

