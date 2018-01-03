Memphis Weather: A few clouds start the day, becoming mostly sunny this afternoon

5 AM Weather Update from Lindsey Monroe
Good Wednesday morning to you.
Not as cold today!
We’re waking up to temps running 9-12° warmer than this time yesterday. We’re currently sitting near 20° and with a calm wind, no wind chill right now.
A few clouds start the day, becoming mostly sunny this afternoon.
West wind at 5-10 mph.
We will break a 91-hour streak of below freezing temperatures that start last Saturday.
Temps will be between 32-36° between 1pm-4pm today.
High: 36° Max Wind Chill: 26°
TONIGHT:
A cold front will sweep through the area this evening – turning the temps back down.
Mostly clear.
North wind at 5-10 mph.
Low: 16° Wind Chill: 4°
THURSDAY:
Colder, but mostly sunny.
North wind at 5-10 mph.
High: 30°
EXTENDED FORECAST:
Sunny, slightly warmer with highs in the mid-30s on Friday.
The real warming trend takes back over by next weekend.
Highs rebound to near 42° Saturday then will push 51° as our next weather system arrives Sunday.
Sct’d rain showers arrive in the late afternoon and will be likely through the overnight into early Monday morning.
Rain chance at 90% during that time frame.
As rain exits Monday afternoon, temperatures slowly trend downward.
Still looking at highs in the lower 50s on Monday then falling into the mid-40s by next Tuesday.
