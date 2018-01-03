  • Memphis Weather: A few clouds start the day, becoming mostly sunny this afternoon

    5 AM Weather Update from Lindsey Monroe

    Good Wednesday morning to you.

    Not as cold today!

    We’re waking up to temps running 9-12° warmer than this time yesterday. We’re currently sitting near 20° and with a calm wind, no wind chill right now.

    A few clouds start the day, becoming mostly sunny this afternoon.

    West wind at 5-10 mph.

    We will break a 91-hour streak of below freezing temperatures that start last Saturday.

    Temps will be between 32-36° between 1pm-4pm today.

    High: 36°       Max Wind Chill: 26°

    TONIGHT:

    A cold front will sweep through the area this evening – turning the temps back down.

    Mostly clear.

    North wind at 5-10 mph.

    Low: 16°    Wind Chill: 4°

    THURSDAY:

    Colder, but mostly sunny.

    North wind at 5-10 mph.

    High: 30°     

    EXTENDED FORECAST:

    Sunny, slightly warmer with highs in the mid-30s on Friday.

    The real warming trend takes back over by next weekend.

    Highs rebound to near 42° Saturday then will push 51° as our next weather system arrives Sunday.

    Sct’d rain showers arrive in the late afternoon and will be likely through the overnight into early Monday morning.

    Rain chance at 90% during that time frame.

    As rain exits Monday afternoon, temperatures slowly trend downward.

    Still looking at highs in the lower 50s on Monday then falling into the mid-40s by next Tuesday.

