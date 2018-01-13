Memphis Weather: A few flurries are falling across the Mid-South

A few flurries are falling across the Mid-South and temperatures are FRIGID!
Currently at 21°, but it feels like 11°.
North wind at 9 mph.
Today
Partly cloudy skies—High 27°
Breezy winds at 10-15 mph keep a wind chill in effect for the entire afternoon, Max wind chill: 18°
TONIGHT
Partly cloudy skies.
Low: 18°
Northeast wind 5-10 mph.
EXTENDED FORECAST
Temperatures remain at or below freezing for the entire weekend.
Slight chance of snow tomorrow, mainly along and west of the Mississippi River.
Winds will shift out of the south Sunday night, warming temps into the 40s on Monday.
By Monday evening, we’ll be tracking our next weather maker—a cold front, that will bring another chance of wintry precipitation into the area Monday evening into Tuesday morning.
Colder temperatures fill the mid-week, with temperatures rebounding into the upper 30s and 40s before the weekend.
