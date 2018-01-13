  • Memphis Weather: A few flurries are falling across the Mid-South

    By: Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:

    A few flurries are falling across the Mid-South and temperatures are FRIGID!

    Currently at 21°, but it feels like 11°.

    Related Headlines

    North wind at 9 mph.

    Today

    Partly cloudy skies—High 27°

    Breezy winds at 10-15 mph keep a wind chill in effect for the entire afternoon, Max wind chill: 18°

    Download FOX13's Free Weather App — iPhone/iPad Download | Android Download

    TONIGHT

    Partly cloudy skies.

    Low: 18°

    Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

    EXTENDED FORECAST

    Temperatures remain at or below freezing for the entire weekend. 

    Slight chance of snow tomorrow, mainly along and west of the Mississippi River.  

    Winds will shift out of the south Sunday night, warming temps into the 40s on Monday.  

    By Monday evening, we’ll be tracking our next weather maker—a cold front, that will bring another chance of wintry precipitation into the area Monday evening into Tuesday morning.  

    Colder temperatures fill the mid-week, with temperatures rebounding into the upper 30s and 40s before the weekend.

    Download FOX13's Free Weather App — iPhone/iPad Download | Android Download

    Severe Weather 13
         		 Joey Sulipeck
     
     
    Brittani Dubose
         		 Patrick Pete
         		 Click to Download

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories