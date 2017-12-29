Memphis Weather: A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon

Good Morning
Another bitterly cold morning across the Mid-South—
Temps currently near 25°, with mostly clear skies.
Northeast wind at 3 mph. (Wind chill not a factor!)
TODAY
A LITTLE WARMER THIS AFTERNOON
A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon with temps warming to 42°.
East northeast wind near 5 mph.
TONIGHT
It’s going to be the best night of the weekend to have evening plans as overnight lows dip to 30°.
Increasing clouds this evening, with a south wind at 5 mph.
EXTENDED FORECAST
COLD AND DRY.
Improving forecast for New Year’s Eve weekend. Warming to the upper 30s for Saturday—so bundle up if you’re heading to the Liberty Bowl.
Wind chills near freezing for the afternoon.
Snow chances have eroded from the forecast, staying south of the FOX13 viewing area—but temps will be bitterly cold to ring in the new year!
Wind chills overnight dipping to 0° by 2am! A cold, sunny, and dry through midweek.
