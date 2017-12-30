Memphis Weather: Chilly night in store

6 PM Weather Update from Lindsey Monroe
Not as cold this evening as clouds are moving in in advance of our next weather system.
It is currently 37°. We’ll drop to 34° by 10pm.
Southwest wind at 5 mph.
SATURDAY/LIBERTY BOWL:
A cold front will sweep through the Mid-South Saturday.
We’ll start the day with temps near 30° with mostly clouds skies.
Partly cloudy & near 40° for the 11:30am kick-off.
High: 40°
Quickly falling temps in the evening.
EXTENDED FORECAST:
A few stray flurries possible Sunday in northern Mississippi. Dry elsewhere. Highs on Sunday will only be in the mid 20s.
We’ll ring in 2018 with temps in the upper teens and wind chills in the single digits.
Sunny and cold for the first few days of the new year – highs in the mid to upper 20s and lows in the teens.
