  • Memphis Weather: Chilly temperatures and sunshine

    Updated:

    Chilly Temperatures and Sunshine on tap for the Mid-South

    Happy Tuesday!

    FOX13 is tracking mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the Mid-South. 

    Temperatures are chilly in the 30s/40s.

    Afternoon temperature: 42°

    Wind Chill: 37°

    Average temp: 50° 

    Winds: 5/10 mph

    Rain chance: 0%

    TONIGHT:

    Cloudy and CRISP

    Temperatures will drop down to 25°. 

    Wind Chill: 14°

    Winds: 10/15 mph

    Snow chance: 10%

    EXTENDED FORECAST:

    Unseasonably cold temperatures will remain with us for the rest of the week. 

    Afternoon highs will be in the 30s/40s.

    Morning lows in the 20s.

    Flurries/snow showers possible Sunday (20/30%).

