Memphis Weather: Chilly temperatures and sunshine

Chilly Temperatures and Sunshine on tap for the Mid-South
Happy Tuesday!
FOX13 is tracking mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the Mid-South.
Temperatures are chilly in the 30s/40s.
Afternoon temperature: 42°
Wind Chill: 37°
Average temp: 50°
Winds: 5/10 mph
Rain chance: 0%
TONIGHT:
Cloudy and CRISP
Temperatures will drop down to 25°.
Wind Chill: 14°
Winds: 10/15 mph
Snow chance: 10%
EXTENDED FORECAST:
Unseasonably cold temperatures will remain with us for the rest of the week.
Afternoon highs will be in the 30s/40s.
Morning lows in the 20s.
Flurries/snow showers possible Sunday (20/30%).
