Memphis Weather: COLD and mostly sunny this afternoon

Some of our neighbors in northern Mississippi are waking up to a wintry mix this morning, mainly along and south of Hwy 72.
Waking up to frigid conditions this morning—Temperatures are currently in the lower 20s with partly cloudy skies.
Strong northerly wind 10-15 mph makes it feel like 14°.
Download FOX13's Free Weather App — iPhone/iPad Download | Android Download
TODAY
Becoming mostly sunny this afternoon.
Very dry Arctic air filtering into the Mid-South— two things you won’t want to forget when leaving the house today: Lip balm + lotion (in addition to coats, scarves, and gloves)
High: 28° Wind Chill: 18°
TONIGHT
Light the fireplace or turn up the heat! – Temps plummet to the 10s overnight.
Low: 17° Record: 11°
Mostly clear skies, with a northeast wind at 10 mph.
EXTENDED FORECAST
Temperatures remain unseasonably cold for the rest of the week.
Extremely dry cold air remains in place with plenty of sunshine in the forecast.
It’s going to be a cold weekend—which means if you’re heading to the Liberty Bowl you may want to bring a blanket to stay warm—temps only warming to the mid-30s in the afternoon.
Still monitoring New Years Eve as one of our models continues to bring moisture into the area, while all other models keep us dry.. As of now, 20% chance of wintry precipitation— we’ll keep fine-tuning that forecast through the next couple of days.
A cold end to the year with colder temps for New Years Day.
