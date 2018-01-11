Memphis Weather: Cold front will push through the area this evening

0

6 AM Weather Update from Lindsey Monroe

Good Thursday morning to you!

We’re starting the day with scattered rain showers and mild temperatures in the lower 60s. South winds at 13 mph.

WINDY AND WARMER TODAY!

Scattered rain showers continue through the afternoon, 80%.

South wind at 10-15 mph, gusts up to 25 mph.

High: 68°

**A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 3am – 6pm Friday for all Arkansas counties in the Mid-South as well as parts of northern Mississippi.

**A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for western Tennessee including the city of Memphis from 3am – 6pm Friday.

Download FOX13's Free Weather App — iPhone/iPad Download | Android Download

TONIGHT & OVERNIGHT:

A cold front will push through the area this evening bringing heavy rain and gusty winds between 7 p.m – 10 p.m. Heavy rain likely in Memphis closer to 10 p.m. Severe weather is not expected.

South winds will shift to the west and become breezy as the front comes through. Steady winds near 20 mph, gusts up to 30 mph.

PRECIPITATION TIMELINE:

10 p.m – 4 a.m: All rain as temperatures approach the freezing mark.

4 a.m. – 7 a.m.: Freezing rain potential. Temperatures drop from 32° to 28°. Very low accumulations… a glaze of ice to 0.1”. This will create very slick and dangerous travel conditions for the Friday morning commute.

7 a.m. – 10 a.m.: Sleet/snow transition as colder air extends through the atmosphere. A dusting at most possible through most of the Mid-South… 1-2” possible for the far eastern fringe of the Mid-South (closer to central Tennessee).

Moisture will begin to wrap-up and exit the area after 10 a.m.

Skies clear through the afternoon and evening on Friday with temps steady in the upper 20s/lower 30s.



EXTENDED FORECAST:

The precipitation exits for the weekend, temperatures stay colder. Highs on Saturday near 33° with a mixture of sun and clouds. Highs barely climb above freezing again on Sunday, near 34°.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day looks dry this year with partly cloudy skies and highs near 40°.

Staying mainly dry and colder next week with highs in the 30s.

