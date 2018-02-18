  • Memphis Weather: Cold start to the day, but temps warm up

    By: Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:

    A cold start to the day, with temps currently in the upper 30s, but we’ll see improving conditions later this afternoon, as southerly flow brings milder air into the Mid-South.

    EXTENDED FORECAST: 

    Temperatures warming into the mid-70s to start the week, but a cold front will brings increased rain chances and cooler temperatures by Wednesday.

    Unseasonably warm temperatures return by Friday, but rain chances are stick around through the weekend.

