Memphis Weather: Cold start to the day, but temps warm up

A cold start to the day, with temps currently in the upper 30s, but we’ll see improving conditions later this afternoon, as southerly flow brings milder air into the Mid-South.
EXTENDED FORECAST:
Temperatures warming into the mid-70s to start the week, but a cold front will brings increased rain chances and cooler temperatures by Wednesday.
Unseasonably warm temperatures return by Friday, but rain chances are stick around through the weekend.
