Memphis Weather: COLD temperatures with mostly clear skies

5 AM Weather Update from Lindsey Monroe
A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect through 12pm today.
Temperatures are starting near 11° in Memphis with wind chill values near -3°. Morning low wind chill could drop as low as -7°.
The sky is mostly clear with northeast winds at 10 mph.
Becoming partly cloudy this afternoon.
Northeast wind at 5-10 mph.
High: 26° Max Wind Chill: 16°
TONIGHT:
Partly cloudy.
West wind at 5 mph.
Low: 14° Wind Chill: 6°
WEDNESDAY:
Mostly sunny and slightly milder.
West wind at 5-10 mph.
Temperatures will finally jump above freezing for a few hours tomorrow, between 1-4pm.
This will be the first-time temperatures will climb above 32° since 4pm last Saturday.
High: 36°
EXTENDED FORECAST:
A cold front will push through late Wednesday, bringing another blast of arctic air into the Mid-South.
That will take temps for Thursday back down into the upper 20s for highs and wind chills in the teens.
Sunny, slightly warmer with highs in the mid-30s on Friday.
The real warming trend takes back over by next weekend.
Highs rebound to near 40° Saturday then will push 50° as our next weather system arrives Sunday.
Sct’d rain showers arrive in the evening and will be likely through the overnight into early Monday morning.
As rain exits Monday afternoon, temperatures will tumble back into the 30s for the following Tuesday.
