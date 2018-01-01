Memphis Weather: Dangerously cold through the Mid-South

5 AM Weather Update from Lindsey Monroe
A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect now through 12pm Tuesday.
Dangerously cold through the Mid-South. We’re waking up on this first day of 2018 with wind chill values ranging from -7° to -2°.
Mostly sunny this afternoon, but the sunshine won’t help to warm temps.
A brisk north wind at 10-15 mph will keep that extra chill to the air.
High: 21° Max Wind Chill: 7°
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear and still cold.
Northeast wind at 5-10 mph.
Low: 5° Wind Chill: -6°
TUESDAY:
Partly sunny, still very cold.
Northeast wind at 5-10 mph.
High: 26° Max Wind Chill: 16°
EXTENDED FORECAST:
Temperatures will finally climb back above freezing come Wednesday afternoon. Highs rebound to 37° under a mostly sunny sky.
Another quick system will push temps back down to top out near 30° Thursday.
The real warming trend takes back over by next weekend.
Highs rebound to the 40s as our next weather system arrives Sunday.
At this point, it appears temperatures will be warm enough to keep this an all rain event.
This could change in the short-term and the forecast will be updated when new data becomes available.
