Memphis Weather: Dense fog affecting part of the Mid-South

5 AM Weather Update from Lindsey Monroe
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the northern half of the Mid-South through 9am. Visibility will drop below one mile; allow extra travel time this morning.
Good Tuesday to you!
It’s a foggy start to the day with temperatures in the lower 40s.
It’ll remain cloudy through the day with stray showers in the evening, 20%.
Northeast wind at 5 mph.
High: 53°
TONIGHT:
Cloudy. A stray shower, 20%.
Southeast wind at 5-10 mph.
Not as cold. Low: 49°
EXTENDED FORECAST:
Winds pick up from the south on Wednesday, ushering in a BIG TIME warming trend. Highs climb near 64° with cloudy skies with stray showers, 30%.
EVEN WARMER for Thursday as highs rebound to near 65°. Widespread rain will return Thursday though. Rain chance 70%.
The tricky part of this weather event is the falling temps on the backside of the cold front that’s moves through late Thursday night into Friday morning. Leftover moisture could possibly begin changing over the a sleet/snow mixture in the mid-morning and afternoon. Snow possible in the evening. 60% chance of precipitation.
TUESDAY: Overcast; scattered showers possible – High 52
