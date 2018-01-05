Memphis Weather: Frigid temps this morning, warmer weather is on its way

5 AM Weather Update from Lindsey Monroe
Related Headlines
Good Friday morning to you!
It’s a cold morning with wind chill temps dropping into the single digits. Winds from the south at 9 mph.
Mostly sunny and slightly warmer today.
South wind at 5 mph.
High: 41° Max Wind Chill: 37°
TONIGHT:
Partly cloudy.
Northeast wind at 5-10 mph.
Low: 20° Wind Chill: 11°
WEEKEND OUTLOOK:
Mostly sunny Saturday with east wind at 5-10 mph. High around 40°.
High temperatures will push 45° Sunday afternoon as our next weather system arrives. Sct’d rain showers arrive just after lunch time and will be likely through the evening, overnight, and into early Monday morning. Rain chance at 60% Sunday afternoon and up to 100% overnight.
EXTENDED FORECAST:
Rain exits Monday afternoon. Rain chance still near 60% to get the day started. Staying more mild with highs in the upper 40s on Monday and Tuesday. Sunshine returns for Tuesday.
Good news is, our temperatures will be much more mild next week with highs back in the mid to upper 50s for next Wednesday and Thursday. Stray showers possible late Wednesday, then rain showers likely come Thursday as our next cold front pushes in.
Looking ahead, there could be a brief changeover to a wintry mix by early next Friday morning as temperatures drop back near freezing.
Download FOX13's Free Weather App — iPhone/iPad Download | Android Download
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}