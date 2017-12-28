  • Memphis Weather: Grab your thickest jacket!

    By: Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck , Lindsey Monroe

    Updated:

    Grab your thickest jacket – it’s another frigid morning in the Mid-South!

    Temps currently at 18°, mostly clear skies.

    Breezy; Northeast wind at 10 mph. 

    Wind Chill: 6°

    TODAY

    A little bit warmer than yesterday—

    High: 34°

    Mostly sunny this afternoon, with a north wind at 5 mph.

    TONIGHT

    Another night with temperatures below freezing—

    Low: 21°

    Mostly clear skies, north wind at 5 mph.

    EXTENDED FORECAST

    Tomorrow will be the best day in the extended forecast with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 40s.

    It’s going to be a chilly Saturday morning—and it’s a big weekend…. Liberty Bowl—and temps will be in the mid-30s around kick-off.

    Make sure to bring a thick jacket and a blanket too!

    An Arctic blast moves through Saturday evening, sending temperatures down into the lower 20s overnight.

    Temperatures do not warm up much Sunday…  and with data showing a little moisture moving into the area Sunday, we could see some frozen precipitation in the form of snow through the afternoon.

    Not expecting major accumulation.

    Starting of 2018 with frigid temps—high for Monday: 24°

