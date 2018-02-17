Memphis Weather: If you're heading out this afternoon, have the light jacket

Scattered showers continue to move through the Mid-South this morning..
Moderate pockets of rain north of Memphis..— Patrick Pete FOX13 (@patpetefox13) February 17, 2018
Stretching form Marked Tree to Dyersburg pic.twitter.com/WdgqcUQPLE
A cooler start than we’ve seen the last few days, with temperatures not changing much over the next few hours..
If you’re heading out this afternoon, have the light jacket – showers will be exiting the Mid-South.
A little warmer for tomorrow, but there is a chance of afternoon showers…
EXTENDED FORECAST:
We’re at the beginning of an unsettled weather pattern, lots of rain in the extended forecast.
Temperatures warm into the 70s to start next week, but a cold front brings a chance of shows and thunderstorms (coupled with cooler temps) for Wednesday.
