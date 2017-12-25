  • Memphis Weather: Merry Christmas with COLD temperatures

    By: Brittani Dubose , Lindsey Monroe , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    

    Merry Christmas morning to you – and if you so choose – Happy Monday!

    We’re waking up to COLD temps and mostly cloudy skies. We’re currently sitting at 28° with wind chills in the lower 20s.

    We’ll keep mostly cloudy skies around for today, staying dry and cold.

    North wind at 5 mph.

    High: 39°    Average: 50°

    TONIGHT:

    Mostly cloudy and cold.

    East wind at 5 mph.

    Low: 26°   Wind Chill: 20°

    EXTENDED FORECAST:

    Dry forecast continues Tuesday. Staying below average temperature-wise, highs near 43°.

    For a little perspective, this will be the warmest day of the week and still well below the normal high temp which is 50°.

    A dry cold front will sweep through Tuesday night – being in a reinforcing shot of cold temps for the rest of the week.

    Mostly cloudy Wednesday with a high just near 35°! 

    All eyes are on our next weather system that moves in Thursday afternoon.

    Temps will be near freezing as rain arrives, bringing in the potential of a wintry mix Thursday afternoon and evening.

    Precipitation chance is still low – 20%, but it is better to prepare in advance. 

    Dry weather returns for Friday and Saturday – before another weather sets up for New Year’s Eve.

    In comes another round of rain changing to a wintry mix and potentially some snow as we ring in the new year. 

