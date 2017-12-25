Memphis Weather: Merry Christmas with COLD temperatures

Merry Christmas morning to you – and if you so choose – Happy Monday!
We’re waking up to COLD temps and mostly cloudy skies. We’re currently sitting at 28° with wind chills in the lower 20s.
We’ll keep mostly cloudy skies around for today, staying dry and cold.
North wind at 5 mph.
High: 39° Average: 50°
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy and cold.
East wind at 5 mph.
Low: 26° Wind Chill: 20°
EXTENDED FORECAST:
Dry forecast continues Tuesday. Staying below average temperature-wise, highs near 43°.
For a little perspective, this will be the warmest day of the week and still well below the normal high temp which is 50°.
A dry cold front will sweep through Tuesday night – being in a reinforcing shot of cold temps for the rest of the week.
Mostly cloudy Wednesday with a high just near 35°!
All eyes are on our next weather system that moves in Thursday afternoon.
Temps will be near freezing as rain arrives, bringing in the potential of a wintry mix Thursday afternoon and evening.
Precipitation chance is still low – 20%, but it is better to prepare in advance.
Dry weather returns for Friday and Saturday – before another weather sets up for New Year’s Eve.
In comes another round of rain changing to a wintry mix and potentially some snow as we ring in the new year.
