Memphis Weather: Mostly sunny and slightly COOLER today

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the northern tier of the Mid-South through 10am. Wind chill temps set to drop to as low as -5°.
Good Thursday to you.
It’s a cold morning with temps in the teens and wind chill value ranging from -1° in Dyersburg to 7° in Memphis.
North wind at 9 mph under a clear sky.
Mostly sunny and slightly cooler today.
North wind at 5-10 mph.
High: 32° Max Wind Chill: 22°
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear.
East wind at 5 mph.
Low: 15° Wind Chill: 7°
FRIDAY:
Mostly sunny.
South wind at 5-10 mph. The southerly flow will help warm temps well above freezing in the afternoon.
High: 38°
EXTENDED FORECAST:
The real warming trend takes back over by next weekend.
Highs rebound to near 40° Saturday under mostly sunny skies.
High temperatures will push 49° as our next weather system arrives Sunday.
Sct’d rain showers arrive just after lunch time and will be likely through the evening, overnight, and into early Monday morning.
Rain chance at 60% Sunday and up to 100% overnight.
As rain exits Monday afternoon, temperatures slowly trend downward.
Still looking at highs in the lower 50s on Monday then falling into the upper 40s by next Tuesday.
Good news is, our temperatures will begin to moderate next week with seasonal highs near 50°.
The arctic freeze is over!
