  • Memphis Weather: Mostly Sunny with Dangerously Cold Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    By: Lindsey Monroe , Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck

    WIND CHILL ADVISORY (WIND CHILLS AT/BELOW 0° FOR COUNTIES NORTH OF I-40) TIL 10 A.M. WEDNESDAY.

    CLOSURES: Schools and businesses close due to threat of inclement weather

    WIND CHILL ADVISORY (WIND CHILLS AT/BELOW 0°) UNTIL NOON 
    Mostly sunny with bitterly cold temperatures on tap for the Mid South
    Good Wednesday morning!

    I’m tracking mostly clear skies and dangerously cold temperatures across the Mid South.
    We are FRIGID in the single digits.
    Wind chills at or below 0°.
    Afternoon temperature: 25°
    Wind Chill: 18°
    Average temp: 50° 
    Winds: 5/10 mph
    Snow chance: 0%

    TONIGHT:
    Mostly clear and bitterly cold.
    Temperatures will drop down to 15°. 
    Wind Chill: 6°
    Winds: light

    EXTENDED:
    We will get above freezing Thursday (38°).
    Weekend temperatures will be in the 50s/60s.
    Next rain event will arrive as we end the weekend—late Sunday into early Monday morning. 
     

