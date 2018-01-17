Memphis Weather: Mostly Sunny with Dangerously Cold Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

WIND CHILL ADVISORY (WIND CHILLS AT/BELOW 0° FOR COUNTIES NORTH OF I-40) TIL 10 A.M. WEDNESDAY.
WIND CHILL ADVISORY (WIND CHILLS AT/BELOW 0°) UNTIL NOON
Mostly sunny with bitterly cold temperatures on tap for the Mid South
Good Wednesday morning!
I’m tracking mostly clear skies and dangerously cold temperatures across the Mid South.
We are FRIGID in the single digits.
Wind chills at or below 0°.
Afternoon temperature: 25°
Wind Chill: 18°
Average temp: 50°
Winds: 5/10 mph
Snow chance: 0%
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear and bitterly cold.
Temperatures will drop down to 15°.
Wind Chill: 6°
Winds: light
EXTENDED:
We will get above freezing Thursday (38°).
Weekend temperatures will be in the 50s/60s.
Next rain event will arrive as we end the weekend—late Sunday into early Monday morning.
